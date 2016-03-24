TORONTO, March 24 An Ontario judge on Thursday found former Canadian radio host Jian Ghomeshi not guilty on four sexual assault charges and one count of choking in a high-profile case that stoked a public discussion on celebrity and consent.

The former host of Q, an internationally syndicated Canadian Broadcasting Corporation music and arts program, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alan Crosby)