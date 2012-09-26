* Media say he will announce his run on Tuesday
* Once-mighty Liberals in distant third place
* Father Pierre Trudeau best-known Canadian leader
OTTAWA, Sept 26 The son of former Canadian Prime
Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Justin Trudeau, will seek the
leadership of the once-mighty but now-floundering Liberal Party,
according to media reports on Wednesday.
Justin Trudeau will make his announcement next Tuesday after
months of deliberating on whether he wanted to sacrifice time
with his young family, television and newspaper reports said.
A former school teacher, Trudeau, 40, has been a member of
Parliament from Quebec since 2008 and has a far higher profile
than any of the other candidates, thanks largely to his father's
name.
The Liberal Party has ruled Canada for a majority of its
existence as a country but was reduced to third-party status in
the 2011 general election, in which it recorded its worst-ever
showing.
Most politicians and pundits think the position is basically
his for the asking, such is his charisma and following, but
opinion is divided as to whether he will be able to restore
Liberal fortunes.
"In every newsroom across Canada, someone is saying 'Hey,
has anyone done a piece yet on whether Justin has what it
takes?'" Toronto Star reporter Susan Delacourt quipped in a
message on Twitter.
Among his biggest assets - at least for the leadership race
- is his list of 149,000 followers on Twitter. By comparison,
former astronaut and current legislator Marc Garneau, who also
has been mulling a run for the leadership, has fewer than 7,000
followers.
Trudeau made a splash in March when he won a technical
knockout in a boxing match against a Conservative senator
and earlier drew criticism when he speculated
about supporting Quebec separatism if Canada became too
conservative.
The inevitable comparison are being made to his father, who
inspired what became known as Trudeau-mania in the flower-power
days of the 1960s. He was prime minister from 1968-79 and
1980-84, a man who staunchly opposed Quebec separatism.
The Liberal Party has been squeezed from the left by the New
Democratic Party, which replaced it as the official opposition
in the House of Commons, and from the governing Conservatives on
the right.
Another name that repeatedly comes up as a possible Liberal
candidate is Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, but his office
points to remarks he made in April saying that he was not
contemplating a run and that he had closed off the option of
entering politics.