OTTAWA May 19 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested on Thursday that a C$30 billion budget deficit was not a hard limit as the government's focus should be on spurring economic growth.

In a wide-ranging interview, Trudeau said that he was not obsessed with a "perfect number" for the budget deficit and instead vowed to find the right path to economic growth, saying that was more important than a specific deficit target.

Trudeau also said he did not see a point at which the government would walk away from talks with Bombardier Inc because aerospace jobs were exactly the kind of future Canada wants.

Ottawa is under pressure to provide aid to the ailing plane maker but wants concessions around control of the company.

The prime minister, elected to a stunning majority in October, also said that while community consultation was vital, Aboriginal groups did not have a veto over pipeline development.

Trudeau said he hoped Britain would stay in the European Union, noting there would be "nothing easy or automatic" about Britain negotiating a bilateral trade deal with Canada. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alan Crosby)