By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 4 Alberta could offer up
new environmental initiatives for oil sands development to show
the Obama administration that approving a $5.3 billion pipeline
to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries will not increase pollution, the
Canadian province's new envoy in Washington said on Monday.
Alberta, anxious to tap new markets in the United States for
its growing volumes of oil, has already boosted monitoring of
the impacts of tar sands projects on northern waterways. It also
has established a land-use plan for the region to protect some
areas, said David Manning, appointed by Premier Alison Redford
last week as the province's envoy in Washington.
"We have much more in our toolbox, and I think this is all
about transparency and sharing information, and I'm just going
to be one piece of that," Manning told Reuters in an interview
from Edmonton, where he was being briefed in advance of
traveling to Washington next week.
Manning said he expects much of his work to involve
promoting pipelines that move Alberta energy supplies to market,
initially TransCanada Corp's long-delayed Keystone XL
pipeline.
He did not offer specific concessions that the province
could make as it seeks to persuade the U.S. State Department
that the contentious project makes economic and energy-security
sense.
The department is in charge of vetting Keystone XL because
it would cross the Canada-U.S. border.
New U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, as former chairman
of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is well versed in
Canadian and Alberta issues, said Manning, who was head of
Canada's oil lobby in the 1990s.
"He's committed to sustainability and the environment, and
so is the administration and so is Alberta," Manning said. "And
the premier made it clear that she's anxious to engage in that
conversation, and she will clearly lead that conversation. But
to the extent that I can support it, I will."
TIMELINE SLIPS
The State Department's decision on Keystone had been
expected in the first quarter of this year, but a U.S.
government source said last week that the timeline is likely to
slip to at least June.
Manning said he was not surprised by the delay given the
regulatory steps remaining. These include issuing supplementary
and final environmental impact statements and inviting comments
for them.
This is TransCanada's second attempt to get Keystone XL
approved. U.S. President Barack Obama rejected it last year,
saying it needed rerouting around a sensitive area of Nebraska.
"If they chose to abbreviate ongoing processes, then that
might have given us an earlier decision. But I think it's in
everybody's interest that the regulatory process play out to its
completion," he said.
Alberta is already the largest foreign supplier of energy to
the United States. But limited export capacity has played a big
role in pulling the price of its heavy oil to less that half the
value of a barrel of international benchmark Brent crude.
The situation last month prompted Redford to warn of a C$6
billion ($6 billion) revenue shortfall in the upcoming budget,
and to redouble efforts to try to convince Washington that the
830,000-barrel-a-day Keystone XL pipeline would benefit the
economies of Canada and the United States.
Environmentalists and many U.S. politicians firmly oppose
the project. They say it will only foster more oil sands
development, leading to a surge in greenhouse gas emissions due
to energy-intensive production methods.
Some environmental groups also complain that moves such as
joint federal-provincial water monitoring and the Lower
Athabasca regional plan, approved last year, do not go far
enough in capping development.
Manning, who will earn C$275,000 a year in his post, is no
stranger to cross-border energy issues. He was most recently
senior vice president and head of the energy practice at Vanasse
Hangen Brustlin Inc, a Boston engineering firm.
A one-time deputy energy minister in Alberta, Manning spent
10 years as an executive vice president at National Grid Plc's
KeySpan unit.
He was also head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum
Producers from 1995 through 1999, representing oil and gas
producers during negotiations for the Kyoto Protocol.
($1=$1 Canadian)
