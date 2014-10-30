(Figures in U.S. dollars)
By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA Oct 30 A major electricity transmission
project linking the Canadian province of Quebec with New York
City has cleared a significant hurdle, opening the door to
construction within a year, the executive behind the proposal
said on Thursday.
Don Jessome, chief executive officer of Albany-based
Transmission Developers Inc., said a U.S. presidential permit
issued in early October, along with approval from the state
public service commission, should allow the 330-mile (531-km)
underground high-voltage line to start delivering a new supply
of hydro electric power from Quebec to New York by 2018.
He said he also anticipates permits from the U.S. Army Corps
of Engineers within days.
If approved, the $2.2 billion Champlain Hudson Power Express
project, to be built underground along existing railroad right
of ways through the Lake Champlain region, is projected to
deliver 1,000 megawatts of power from Hydro-Quebec, the
provincial government-owned energy company.
While some have compared it to another major energy project
from Canada, TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone
XL pipeline linking western Canadian oilfields to refineries in
Texas - still awaiting approval - Jessome said the only
similarity is the requirement for a presidential permit.
"They're totally different projects," he said in an
interview. "We're moving hydro electricity in two 5-inch
cables."
The White House touted its decision to issue the permit in a
blog saying that it was "driving development of clean energy" by
allowing this and other renewable energy projects.
Jessome said his project was estimated to deliver 2 million
to 3 million tonnes of reductions in carbon pollution, mainly by
displacing energy from natural gas.
It would also deliver $650 million in savings on utility
bills for U.S. customers - equivalent to about 3 percent a year,
he said, along with more than $20 million a year in tax revenue.
A spokesman for the Canadian government said it was pleased
the project received a presidential permit but noted that
Hydro-Quebec would still have to apply for approval to Canada's
federal regulator, the National Energy Board, before building a
36-mile (58-km) line linking a power station near Montreal to
the U.S. border.
"We respect the fact that there is a lot more work ahead
with Hydro Quebec and various other American utilities, on this
proposal," said Chris McCluskey, a spokesman for Canadian
Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford. "We have been clear
that projects will only move forward if they are safe for
Canadians and safe for the environment."
There are now 34 major power transmission lines crossing the
Canada-U.S. border, he added.
A spokesman for Hydro-Quebec told Reuters it was still
studying options before outlining its next steps for the
project.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)