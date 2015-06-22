By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, June 22 If Canada's Liberal Party wins
the October general election it will create a special cabinet
committee to oversee and manage damaged relations with the
United States, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said on Monday.
Trudeau, whose Liberals are in third place in most opinion
polls, blamed Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper for
souring ties with Barack Obama by lecturing the U.S. president
in New York on the need to approve TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Trudeau, son of late former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau,
said that until Canada implements a strong environmental policy,
it is obvious that Washington will "delay, defer and eventually
decline" approval of the Keystone pipeline from the Alberta oil
sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
"In the end, it's not really about Keystone. It's about
judgment," Trudeau said in a speech in Ottawa.
"It's about the narrowness that allowed one project in one
industry - however large and important the project and industry
- to define one of the most positive and prosperous bilateral
relationships the world has ever known."
For six years, Obama has mulled whether to approve the
pipeline, which would carry Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and
export terminals. He has said his decision would hinge in part
on whether Keystone would boost carbon emissions.
Trudeau said that if he is elected prime minister he will
dedicate one cabinet committee entirely to the U.S.
relationship.
He pledged also to push for a North American agreement on
clean energy and the environment. And he said as an immediate
first step to improving North American relations, he would lift
the requirement for visas from Mexico.
Trudeau conceded that as a Liberal prime minister, his
father did not have the best relations with then-President
Richard Nixon, a Republican, nor did Conservative Prime Minister
John Diefenbaker with Democratic President John F. Kennedy.
But he said it was hard to imagine any Canadian prime
minister pulling the "fruitless stunt" of going to New York to
try to "force publicly the hand of the president of the United
States" over Keystone.
