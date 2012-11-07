* Obama delayed approval of pipeline to 2013
* Canada says Keystone would boost U.S. security
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Nov 7 Canada is confident the United
States will approve TransCanada Corp's controversial
Keystone XL oil pipeline from Alberta's tar sands to the Gulf
Coast, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday.
President Barack Obama, who was reelected on Tuesday, said
in January he would postpone until 2013 a decision on whether to
approve the $7.6 billion line, which was initially set to cross
ecologically sensitive areas in Nebraska.
In February he welcomed a new TransCanada initiative to
build the southern part of the pipeline, at a cost of $2.3
billion. The northern portion, which will cost $5.6 billion,
needs State Department approval because it crosses the border.
"We believe that the Keystone XL will be approved by the
Americans because it is clearly in the U.S. national interest in
terms of national security, jobs (and) economic growth," Oliver
told reporters in Ottawa.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper did not mention Keystone XL or
oil in a congratulatory message to Obama. Canada is the largest
exporter of energy to the United States.
Ottawa says the pipeline, designed to take 830,000 barrels a
day to Gulf Coast refineries, would help cut U.S. imports of oil
from less stable parts of the world.
"We'll continue of course to advocate for approval of the
pipeline ... right now we're not in the middle of an election
campaign and it will be decided by the administration on its
merits," said Oliver.
TransCanada, which submitted a new route for the northern
part of the pipeline in September, said it continued to believe
the United States would approve the pipeline early next year.
"The facts that support the approval ... remain the same,
and the need for this pipeline grows even stronger the longer
its approval is delayed," said spokesman Shawn Howard.
By 11:05 a.m TransCanada shares on the Toronto stock
exchange had dropped 70 Canadian cents, or 1.5 percent, to
C$44.80. The overall market was down 1.1 percent.
Harper said in January he was profoundly disappointed by
Obama's decision to delay approval of the pipeline and declared
Canada would try to diversify its energy exports, especially by
selling oil into Asian markets such as China.
That requires more pipeline capacity from Alberta to the
Pacific Coast. One project, Enbridge Inc's proposed
Northern Gateway, faces so much opposition from aboriginal
groups and environmentalists that it may never be built.
Enbridge CEO Al Monaco said he did not think Obama's win
would result in much change.
"If you look at the fundamentals in the U.S. and Canadian
market for crude oil, we are seeing a huge expansion in the
volume that is coming forth and new production," he said.
"So I think it's in everybody's interest to get new
infrastructure built and I think that has been the Obama's
administration's view to this point and I think we will see that
going forward."