OTTAWA Jan 17 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper still believes Washington will ultimately approve TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline but would like a decision soon, his chief spokesman said on Friday.

Canada's Foreign Minister bluntly told the United States on Thursday to end the "limbo" on the drawn-out approval process and conceded Washington might veto the project.

"The prime minister's view has not changed on this," said Jason MacDonald, Harper's director of communications. "We'd like to see a decision, obviously sooner rather than later. And I think the prime minister's view is still that we believe ultimately it will be approved."