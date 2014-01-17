UPDATE 1-India's Adani to finalise Australia coal investment plan by June
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
OTTAWA Jan 17 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper still believes Washington will ultimately approve TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline but would like a decision soon, his chief spokesman said on Friday.
Canada's Foreign Minister bluntly told the United States on Thursday to end the "limbo" on the drawn-out approval process and conceded Washington might veto the project.
"The prime minister's view has not changed on this," said Jason MacDonald, Harper's director of communications. "We'd like to see a decision, obviously sooner rather than later. And I think the prime minister's view is still that we believe ultimately it will be approved."
FRANKFURT, March 19 Germany has raised its alert level against against cyber attacks to "heightened readiness" ahead of parliamentary elections, saying government websites are already subjected to daily assault, newspaper Welt am Sonntag said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 18 A candidate with plans to merge Alberta's splintered right-leaning factions has won the leadership of the province's Progressive Conservatives (PC), the party said on Saturday, heralding a political shift in Canada's oil heartland.