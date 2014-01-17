WASHINGTON Jan 17 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday offered no timetable for a U.S. decision on TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline, saying he hoped an analysis of public comments on its environmental impact would be available soon.

"My hope is that before long that analysis will be available and then my work begins," Kerry told reporters, noting that after the environmental analysis is done there will be one on whether building the pipeline is in the U.S. national interest.