TORONTO, March 12 Canada did not reach an agreement with the United States on whether to require advanced braking systems in new oil tank cars, so it was dropped from a draft standard, Canada Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Thursday

"We took it out of the tank car standards and put it into operating rules," said Raitt, speaking to reporters in Ottawa. "We didn't get an agreement with the United States on that issue." (Reporting by Mike De Souza)