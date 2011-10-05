* Flaherty says has spoken to Geithner on issue

NEW YORK Oct 5 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty voiced cautious optimism on Wednesday that Canada would be granted an exemption from an onerous U.S. tax reporting law that he called an inefficient use of capital.

Flaherty said he had spoken to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and other U.S. officials about the broad regulation, known as FATCA, or the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which requires overseas banks to report U.S. clients to the Internal Revenue Service.

"We've had very useful discussions with the American officials and they understand that the goal of the legislation is to get after tax evaders using tax havens, and that Canada is not a tax haven," he said in a speech in New York to bankers and securities officials.

"I think we're getting some progress - we're not there yet."

FATCA will require overseas banks to report U.S. clients with more than $50,000 in assets to the IRS, or withhold 30 percent of the interest, dividend and investment payments due those clients and send the money to the IRS.

There is a large number of American/Canadian dual citizens in Canada, who would be subject to the new rules. But Canada and the United States already have a bilateral agreement on tax information exchange that covers most of the information being sought by FATCA, Flaherty said.

The regulation has drawn criticism from the world's banks and business people about its reach and costs. In June, the private banking arm of HSBC (HSBA.L) said it would stop offering services to U.S. residents outside the United States because of the cost of complying with the rule. [ID:nN1E77H251]

"Hundreds of millions of dollars spent on developing compliance processes to target Canadian citizens would not be a useful exercise, and they are, for the most part, people who actually have no tax liabilities because they do not earn income in the United States," Flaherty said. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)