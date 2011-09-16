* Finance minister pens op-ed letter against FATCA
* Says existing bilateral tax evasion rules sufficient
OTTAWA, Sept 16 Canada took its fight against a
U.S. tax evasion law to American newspapers on Friday, sending
a letter that says the new regulation is wasteful and raises
privacy concerns.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said earlier this year he was
in talks with U.S. officials to exempt Canada from the
unusually broad regulation, known as FATCA, or the Foreign
Account Tax Compliance Act, which requires overseas banks to
report U.S. clients to the Internal Revenue Service.
Flaherty's request for exemption appears not to have been
met as he is now going public with his concerns in a letter
sent to the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street
Journal, along with Canadian media.
"FATCA has far-reaching extraterritorial implications. It
would turn Canadian banks into extensions of the IRS and would
raise significant privacy concerns for Canadians," Flaherty
wrote.
He said "Canada is not a tax haven," and argued there were
bilateral agreements already in place to exchange tax
information.
Flaherty also took issue with a little-known requirement
that dual Canadian-U.S. citizens file their taxes to the IRS,
saying it threatens prohibitive fines on ordinary people, often
seniors, who are simply unaware of these obligations.
"These are not high rollers with offshore bank accounts.
These are people who have made innocent errors of omission that
deserve to be looked upon with leniency," Flaherty said.
FATCA requires overseas banks to report U.S. clients with
more than $50,000 in assets to the IRS, or withhold 30 percent
of the interest, dividend and investment payments due those
clients and send the money to the IRS.
The regulation has drawn criticism from the world's banks
and business people about its reach and costs. [ID:nN1E77H251]
(Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)