OTTAWA, Sept 14 U.S. President Barack Obama's
jobs plan has raised concerns in top trading partner Canada
because of measures that would restrict foreign companies from
participating in infrastructure projects.
Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Wednesday he had
instructed his officials to begin consultations with Washington
under a 2010 bilateral agreement that exempts Canada from such
restrictions.
"Our government will raise with the Obama administration
and Congress concerns regarding measures that impede access for
Canadian workers and businesses to the U.S. market, as we did
for earlier U.S. stimulus programs," Fast said in a statement.
Obama has proposed a $447 billion package of tax cuts and
spending measures to spur hiring and revive a stalled economy,
but the plan will be difficult for the Republicans to support
and parts of it may never materialize. [ID:nS1E78B1NL]
The so-called Buy American clause prohibits the use of
foreign-made iron, steel and other manufactured goods in public
works projects.
"In this fragile economic recovery, we know history has
shown protectionist measures stall growth and kill jobs," Fast
said.
Obama's 2009 stimulus bill caused diplomatic friction for
the same reason, but the two countries eventually struck a deal
to guarantee each other access to public works contracts at the
state and provincial levels.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's Office
said Obama's jobs legislation did not ran afoul of Washington's
international obligations.
"As with the (2009) American Recovery and Reinvestment Act,
the American Jobs Act provides that it will be consistent with
U.S. obligations under international agreements," USTR
spokeswoman Nkenge Harmon said.
She added that the deal struck in 2010 gave Canada only
"temporary access to certain programs" funded by the 2009
economic stimulus bill.
Jay Myers, head of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters
group, said he was confident Ottawa's fight would be easier
this time than in 2009.
Not only does the agreement allow disputes to be dealt with
more rapidly, but the Republicans, who control the House of
Representatives, are likely to block the Buy American provision
because they believe it delays infrastructure projects and
causes supply chains to freeze up unnecessarily.
Myers said the business opportunities were not as big as in
the first stimulus package but that it was important to defend
the principle of open access.
"It's more the precedent it sets than the impact,
economically," he said.
Canada is the largest U.S. trading partner, with two-way
trade worth about $1.4 billion a day.
