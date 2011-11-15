* Canada VC investments up 51 pct in 3rd qtr to C$388 mln
* VC funds raise C$365 mln 3rd qtr VS C$47 mln yr-ago
(Adds breakdown by province)
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Nov 15 Venture capital investments in
Canadian startups rose 51 percent in the third quarter as
individual investors, pension administrators and government
poured money into VC funds.
Such investments in Canadian companies rose to C$388
million (C$380 million) in the three months to the end of
September, according to figures complied by the Canadian
Venture Capital and Private Equity Association and Thomson
Reuters, the association's research partner.
Venture capital funds raised C$365 million in the period,
more than seven times the C$47 million raised in the
year-earlier quarter.
"After a comparatively slow first half of 2011, venture
capital market activity in Canada made gains in the third
quarter, with particularly substantial year-over-year growth in
dollars invested," the CVCA said in a statement.
Venture capital investment rose in most Canadian technology
sectors, led by IT-related activity with C$177 million
invested, or 31 percent more than a year earlier.
Life sciences companies secured C$106 million in
investments, or 83 percent more than in the third quarter last
year.
But Canadian venture capital still lagged the United
States.
"Even with the growth in disbursements in the most recent
quarter, Canadian innovative firms receive only 40 percent of
the dollars going to their competitors in the United States,"
said CVCA President Gregory Smith.
In Canada, deal-making was most robust in the provinces of
British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
Quebec led the pack with an 81 percent rise in deal-making
activity, with C$145 million invested in venture capital.
The top venture capital deal of the quarter was a C$39.1
million investment by six funds in Enobia Pharma Inc, a Quebec
based developer of therapies to treat serious genetic bone
disorders for which there are no approved treatments.
Second place went to Unique Solutions Design, a Dartmouth,
Nova Scotia, company that develops advanced body measurement
technologies for the health and fitness, sports and fashion
industries.
Unique Solutions Design received C$30 million in funding
from Northwater Capital Management, a privately held investment
management company with offices in Toronto, New York and
Chicago. It focuses on investments in intellectual property and
intellectual property rich companies.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan)