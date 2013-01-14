BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MONTREAL Jan 14 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Monday announced a plan to invest C$400 million ($408 million) in venture capital in new and existing funds led by the private sector over a span of seven to 10 years.
"We will provide the resources needed to put Canada's venture capital industry on the path to sustainability and ensure Canada's high-potential firms have the resources they need to succeed," Harper said in a statement.
The plan would allocate to money as follows:
- C$250 million to establish new, large private sector-led national funds that will invest in several other venture-capital funds, in partnership with institutional and corporate strategic investors as well as with interested provinces;
- Up to C$100 million to recapitalize existing large private sector-led funds in partnership with willing provinces;
- Up to C$50 million in three to five existing, high-performing venture-capital funds in Canada.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.