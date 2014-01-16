Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
TORONTO Jan 16 The venture capital arm of one of Canada's largest pension funds is raising a second, larger round of funding to invest in Canadian technology startups, its chief executive said on Thursday.
OMERS Ventures has already secured some funding from its parent, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, for the second round and has invested some of it, but is now negotiating for more funding from outside sources, CEO John Ruffolo told Reuters on the sidelines of a technology conference.
"It will be a very large fund. It will be larger than our first fund, which was C$200 million ($183 million)," he said.
OMERS was the sole provider of funds for the initial round, which sought to support Canadian tech startups, an area in which funding has floundered since the Internet bubble burst.
OMERS Ventures is negotiating for an additional capital injection from at least one external strategic partner.
"I never anticipated for our next fund to be anyone but OMERS and now there is unsolicited interest," Ruffolo said.
"We're not looking for capital, but some of these partners have some very interesting strategic value for us that we like a lot," he said, adding that a deal should be closed soon.
The VC arm has already put the second fund to work in its four most recent deals, Ruffolo said.
In recent months, OMERS Ventures has led a C$100 million funding round for Shopify, an e-commerce and retail platform, and participated in smaller investments in password manager PasswordBox, big data infrastructure company Ranovus, and brainwave-sensing technology company Interaxon.
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.