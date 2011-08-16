TORONTO Aug 16 Venture capital investment in Canada slid 2 percent in the second quarter and new commitments to venture capital funds continued to fall, data showed on Tuesday.

According to figures compiled by the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) and research partner Thomson Reuters, C$328 million ($334.7 million) of venture capital was invested between April and June, down from C$335 million in the same quarter last year.

New commitments to funds fell 57 percent to C$132 million, CVCA said.

Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces and traditional hubs for venture capital investment, saw 11 percent growth, but that was offset by declines in Western Canada.

($1=$0.98 Canadian (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)