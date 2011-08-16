* C$328 mln in VC investment, down from C$335 mln

* New commitments to VC funds down 57 pct from yr ago (Adds quotes, details, background)

By Allison Martell

TORONTO, Aug 16 Venture capital investment in Canada slid 2 percent in the second quarter and new commitments to venture capital funds continued to fall, data showed on Tuesday.

According to figures compiled by the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) and research partner Thomson Reuters, C$328 million ($334.7 million) of venture capital was invested between April and June, down from C$335 million in the same quarter last year.

New commitments to funds fell 57 percent to C$132 million, CVCA said.

Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces and traditional hubs for venture capital investment, saw 11 percent growth, but that was offset by declines in Western Canada.

"After a period of steady, if moderate, expansion in VC invested, it is very concerning to see weaker dollar flows," Gregory Smith, president of the CVCA and a managing partner at Brookfield Financial, said in a release.

A stronger first quarter did push overall investment by venture capital up 10 percent in the first half compared with the first half of 2010, the CVCA said.

A total of 134 firms secured venture capital in the latest quarter, 11 percent more than last year. But the amounts invested per company fell to C$2.4 million from C$2.8 million.

COMMITMENTS CONTINUE TO FALL

Smith said slow fundraising by venture capital funds was undermining deal-making, with new commitments sliding to C$132 million in the quarter, from C$308 million last year.

"VC investment, which has historically been the catalyst for knowledge-based economic growth, cannot effectively do this job until we take determined steps to ensure more stability," Smith said.

Falling fundraising is part of a continuing trend.

In 2010, new commitments fell 24 percent from the previous year to their lowest level in 16 years. They fell further in the first three months of 2011 against the first quarter last year.

Information technology was the most popular sector for venture capital investment, responsible for 42 percent of disbursements. But total VC investment in information technology still fell 7 percent from the same quarter in 2010.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Editing by Rob Wilson)