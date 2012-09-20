* Investor satisfaction rises, but lags U.S.
* Stiff competition in U.S. seen improving service
* Disnat, BMO Investor Line, National Bank rank highest
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Sept 20 Investor satisfaction with
discount brokerages in Canada rose in 2012, but is still well
behind U.S. levels, in part because stiff competition in the
United States has driven better service, a survey showed on
Thursday.
Overall investor happiness with discount brokerage firms in
Canada rose 21 points from last year to 700 on a 1,000-point
scale. That compares with U.S. investor satisfaction of 768,
according to a survey by J.D. Power and Associates.
"In the United States, competition has driven trade
commissions much lower, forcing high-performing firms to compete
in the value they provide their investors in terms of tools and
resources," Lubo Li, senior director of the financial services
practice at J.D. Power and Associates, said in a statement.
"At this point, the Canadian investor experience falls
short, compared with what U.S.-based investors are getting."
In addition, satisfaction in the Canadian discount brokerage
industry trails satisfaction in the Canadian full-service
brokerage industry by 20 points and the retail banking industry
by 53 points, the marketing information services company said.
The biggest gaps in satisfaction between Canadian and U.S.
investors using discount brokerages were in problem resolution,
trading charges and fees, and interaction.
Only 19 percent of Canadian investors said they "strongly
agree" that they feel loyal to their investment firm, compared
with 28 percent of U.S. investors. Just 23 percent said they
"definitely will" recommend their firm, compared with 36 percent
of U.S. investors.
Disnat, the discount brokerage of Desjardins Securities,
ranked highest in investor satisfaction among discount brokerage
firms in Canada, followed by Bank of Montreal 's BMO
InvestorLine and National Bank of Canada 's National Bank
Direct Brokerage.
The rankings of individual firms, based on a 1,000 point
scale, are below:
Disnat 768
BMO InvestorLine 720
National Bank Discount 719
Brokerage
TD Waterhouse Discount 707
Brokerage
Questrade 690
RBC Direct Investing 687
CIBC Investor's Edge 686
HSBC InvestDirect 686
ScotiaMcLeod Direct 685
Investing
Qtrade Investor 678
Scotia iTRADE 656
The study was carried out in June and July.