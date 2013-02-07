* Big banks see growth in demand for service, ties to asset
growth
* Wealth managers can specializes in philanthropic advice or
farm it out
* Demographics suggest business will grow
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Feb 7 Gina McDonnell's ancestors ran
the family's diverse charitable foundation for two generations
before a retiring uncle turned to the Bank of Nova Scotia for
help.
For the past 20 years, the bank's Scotia Trust and Scotia
Asset Management units have done everything from managing the
assets and sorting through grants to ensuring compliance and
providing independent auditors. They even host the meetings -
and order the sandwiches - when the family gathers four times a
year to discuss its charity.
"We needed more service than any one of us would want to
provide. My uncle took on a lot of responsibility and I'm sure
he was good at it, but I think the bank can probably do a better
job than we ever could," McDonnell said of managing the C$6
million, 55-year old Charles H. Ivey Foundation.
A demographic shift is driving Canada's big banks to offer
better and deeper philanthropic advisory services to wealthy
clients who want to plan a charitable legacy and bring hefty
assets, income and fees along with them.
Global banking offers several models to emulate, from
boutique trust companies to divisions of big banks, and Canadian
banks have so far avoided consensus. While some wealth managers
are scrambling to build internal foundations and expertise to
keep monetary gifts under their own roof and others are
outsourcing to expert teams, Toronto-based Scotiabank
is swallowing market share by being ahead of the pack.
"We're very fortunate because our history, our philanthropic
services, give us a unique mix among the large banks. We have
attracted a lot of clients who come to us because of referrals
from friends, peers -- and sometimes just pure exasperation,"
said Malcolm Burrows, head of philanthropic advisory services at
Scotia Private Client Group, a unit of Scotiabank.
"There is no question that has helped us build our wealth
business."
Unique among Canada's big six national banks, Scotia has a
separate division dedicated to offering a complete kit of
services for wealthy clients who want to be charitable. It
creates foundations, offers tax and legal advice, writes and
accepts grants and grant applications and works directly with
charities to disburse assets.
While the division doesn't actually manage the funds'
investments, some 80 percent of clients, unsurprisingly, agree
to let Scotia's asset management arm take care of that part of
the equation.
"Our bet is that if we structure our business to support the
philanthropy and the community benefit, we'll get more clients,
we'll get more referrals. And with that volume we get paid for
our expertise, and it is a model in harmony with the client's
wishes," Burrows said.
Scotiabank got a head start because its trust company has
been doing the same kind of fiduciary work since 1927. But it is
not the only way to manage what has become a revenue-generating
fee-based business for wealth managers.
Canada's biggest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, has
responded to demand for philanthropic advisory services by
enlisting help of a full-service partner in Gift Funds Canada.
It offers charitable advice and legal aid without taking the
donor's funds off the bank's balance sheets.
RBC said demand for the service is growing as the population
gets older and wealthier, and clients have fewer family members
to inherit their fortunes.
"When we have high net worth clients, nine out of 10 times
those clients at some point ask about charitable giving," said
Tony Maiorino, head of RBC Wealth Management Services.
"It is one of those things that if you are dealing with high
net worth clients, if the people you have in the field don't
have an understanding of this, you are at a disadvantage."
Gift Funds Canada was founded nine years ago by veterans of
both the financial and charity world to help banks and
independent wealth managers with a fundamental problem: How to
support clients who want to create a charitable legacy without
losing control of those assets.
"Financial advisers get compensated based on the assets they
manage. If they work with their client to help them give away
their capital to charities, the financial adviser suffers a loss
- their book of business goes down, their assets go down," said
Ron Kelly, chief financial officer at Gift Funds.
His organization overcomes that disadvantage by setting up
foundations, dealing with individual charities, managing tax,
compliance and back-office details, while allowing the referring
bank or adviser to manage the assets and collect the revenue for
doing so.
It's a symbiotic relationship, with Gift Funds and the banks
paying each other nothing, and each covering expenses with fees
drawn from the income generated by the invested capital.
While one-time donations and immediate disbursements are not
unusual, the typical model sees a donor bequeath a large sum of
money in a foundation, and periodically disbursing the annual
income generated by the investment. The wealth managers make
money for ensuring the principal is safe and growing.
Scotia's Burrows sees only growth ahead as wealthy clients
with an eye on their legacies shift priorities from asset
management to charitable giving.
"There is no question it is higher profile business and
closer to the hearts and minds of select clients than many of
the other (wealth management) ones," said Burrows. "Our future
pipeline in a sense is very very significant indeed."