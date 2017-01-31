Jan 31 Around 14,000 people are still without
power in the Canadian maritime province of New Brunswick a week
after it was hit by a devastating ice storm, the provincial
government said on Tuesday.
Two people have died and another 34 needed hospital
treatment for illnesses related to carbon monoxide poisoning,
prompting government warnings about the danger of running
generators and cooking on an open flame inside houses.
New Brunswickers are also being cautioned about the risk of
hypothermia and frostbite as temperatures hover around minus 8
Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) in the worst-hit area of the Acadian
Peninsula in the northeast of the province. The government has
opened warming centres to help residents shelter from the cold.
Premier Brian Gallant said the province will initiate a
Disaster Financial Assistance programme and provide C$100,000
($77,000) to help local food banks.
"We need to keep New Brunswickers safe. Getting them their
power or ensuring they are at one of the many warming centres is
a priority," Gallant said in a statement.
At the peak of the ice storm more than 130,000 people were
without power, and the provincial government said 380 crews are
on the ground dealing with outages.
The Canadian military is sending another 30 troops to join
200 already on the ground helping with debris clearing, while
hundreds of volunteers are going door-to-door to check on
residents.
Clean-up efforts are being hampered by extreme amounts of
ice still covering gear and infrastructure, the provincial
government said.
Over the weekend Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
tweeted a message of support to the people of New Brunswick,
urging them to "stay safe and keep warm."
($1 = 1.3026 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)