* Bill still needs Senate approval, royal assent
* Once law, farmers can forward-price next year's crop
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 28 A government bill to
scrap the Canadian Wheat Board's grain marketing monopoly
cleared the final stage of approval by Canada's House of
Commons on Monday, leaving it all but certain to become law
next month.
The bill would end the Wheat Board's six-decade old
marketing monopoly for Western Canada's wheat and barley for
milling or export, as of August 2012, the start of the 2012/13
crop marketing year.
The new law would alter the western grain industry as
farmers could immediately commit next year's crops to private
grain handlers like Viterra VT.TO and Richardson
International Limited through forward price contracts.
Agriculture ministers from Canada's two-biggest
wheat-growing provinces, Saskatchewan and Alberta, repeated
their support for the bill from the federal Conservative
government. Both provincial governments have strong ties to the
ruling Conservatives.
"All producers are asking here for is the choice to market
their own grain - they have no vendetta to see the end of the
Wheat Board," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Bob Bjornerud
told reporters in Ottawa.
Manitoba, the province in which the Wheat Board is based,
opposes the bill, saying it will result in lower returns to
farmers, a loss of jobs and a reduction in shipping through its
northern port of Churchill.
Farmers have long been divided over the Wheat Board
monopoly, although a majority surveyed in a non-binding summer
poll by the CWB favored keeping the wheat monopoly.
"(Prime Minister Stephen) Harper, in one fell swoop, is
destroying farmers' marketing agency," said farmer Terry Boehm,
president of the Canadian office of the National Farmers
Union.
The bill still needs approval from the Canadian Senate,
which the Conservative government also controls, and the
usually automatic final approval stage of royal assent.
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz has said he expects the bill to
become law before Christmas.
The legislation faces a court challenge on Dec. 6 by the
Wheat Board, which argues that the bill is illegal because the
government did not hold a farmer vote on ending the monopoly.
The government plans to help the Wheat Board survive
without its monopoly by guaranteeing its initial payments to
farmers and borrowings for up to five years.
It is hardly certain, however, how significant an entity
the CWB will be. Ritz has promised to downsize the
Winnipeg-based organization, and last week Cargill Inc
[CARG.UL] said it may run a spring wheat pool, which the CWB
currently offers farmers.
Canada is the top exporter of spring wheat, durum and
malting barley, all of which fall under the CWB monopoly.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)