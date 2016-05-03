TORONTO May 3 Alberta is undertaking its biggest ever evacuation with 29,000 people ordered to leave Fort McMurray due to a forest fire that has engulfed one exit from the city, the province's premier said on Tuesday.

Rachel Notley said Alberta had asked Ottawa to help it airlift people out of Fort McMurray, located in the country's energy heartland. (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell; Editing by Sandra Maler)