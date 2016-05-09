OTTAWA May 9 It is too early to assess
precisely the economic impact of the wildfire in Alberta, the
Bank of Canada said on Monday, adding that it will have more to
say in its interest rate decision later this month.
"Bank of Canada staff are closely analyzing these
still-unfolding events, and we will have more to say on 25 May,
and subsequently in the July MPR," said Rebecca Ryall,
spokeswoman at the bank, referring to the central bank's
Monetary Policy Report, which provides updated economic
forecasts.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Dan Grebler)