By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta, June 8
CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 Oil sands producer
Cenovus Energy has evacuated all 118 staff from its
23,000 barrel per day Pelican Lake project in northern Alberta
after a wildfire was discovered near the facility on Tuesday
afternoon, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Brett Harris said as of 9 p.m. local time Tuesday
all staff had been safely evacuated and operations shut down.
The Pelican Lake fire is around 160 kilometers (100 miles)
southwest of the massive wildfire still burning east of Fort
McMurray, Alberta, which last month forced 90,000 residents to
flee the city and shut down more than a million barrels per day
of oil sands output.
Harris said the wildfire is approximately 1 kilometer from
Pelican Lake and there was no damage to Cenovus's facilities or
infrastructure. The thermal project produces heavy oil.
