OTTAWA May 18 Canada will have to set aside
more money to deal with natural disasters like wildfires, storms
and floods as climate change starts to bite, the country's
property insurance industry group said on Wednesday.
A wildfire sweeping through the heavily forested oil sands
region of Alberta near the town of Fort McMurray could
eventually cost C$6 billion ($4.64 billion), according to one
industry estimate.
A special fund that Ottawa runs to help provinces recover
from disasters covers 90 percent of all eligible costs.
Don Forgeron, chief executive of the Insurance Bureau of
Canada, cited a February report by the parliamentary budget
officer which said disasters linked to climate change would cost
the government C$900 million a year over the next five years.
This amount is far in excess of what Ottawa has currently
set aside to deal with such events, he said in a speech.
"That's a problem. That means (money to pay for) damages
beyond what the fund can cover will need to be found elsewhere,
resulting either in cuts to other programs or an increase in the
federal deficit," he said in a speech.
"Climate change ... has moved from future threat to present
danger," he said.
The insurance bureau represents more than 90 per cent of all
car, home and business insurers in Canada.
A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who is
in overall charge of the disaster fund, said he would react
later on Wednesday.
Forgeron said the world had entered a troubling new era
where natural disasters such as fires and floods were happening
more frequently.
Ways to help mitigate the damage include taking steps to
better identify risks and then manage them.
"This means limiting or ending the practice of building in
areas deemed high risk by flood mapping and having a hard
discussion about where to build in areas that are close to our
boreal forests," he said.
Building codes also need to be upgraded to make houses more
resilient, he added.
($1 = 1.2923 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)