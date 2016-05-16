CALGARY, Alberta May 16 The massive wildfire raging around the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta is currently around 1 kilometre away from Enbridge Inc's Cheecham crude oil tank farm, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said on Monday.

Firefighters are holding back the blaze from the tank farm and winds are blowing in a favourable direction to aid those efforts, emergency officials added. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)