12 hours ago
Enbridge gas compressor offline after western Canada wildfires
July 12, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 12 hours ago

Enbridge gas compressor offline after western Canada wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge inc has taken a natural gas compressor station offline after wildfires in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, but there had been no "significant reduction" in volumes shipped, the company said on Wednesday.

Enbridge did not specify which pipeline system the station was on, saying only that it was in the "impacted area," a region ranging from 150 km (95 miles) to 350 km northeast of Vancouver where more than 200 fires had been burning. (Reporting by Ethan Lou)

