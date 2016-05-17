OTTAWA May 17 The Canadian federal government has full confidence in the ability of Alberta to fight a resurgent wildfire in the oil sands region and has not received any additional requests for help, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Tuesday.

Goodale told reporters that it was not a good sign that the fire is attacking oil sands facilities and said that the fire would have dampening effect on the economy.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)