BRIEF-STUART OLSON SAYS REMOVING $200 MLN PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
OTTAWA May 17 The Canadian federal government has full confidence in the ability of Alberta to fight a resurgent wildfire in the oil sands region and has not received any additional requests for help, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Tuesday.
Goodale told reporters that it was not a good sign that the fire is attacking oil sands facilities and said that the fire would have dampening effect on the economy.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
Feb 1 A jury weighing charges against an activist behind a coordinated protest that disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil into the United States failed to reach a verdict in a case in Washington state, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 General Motors Co is planning a two-week furlough for about 2,200 workers at a Brazilian plant, union leaders said on Wednesday, adding to signs that a four-year crisis in the country's auto industry is stretching into 2017.