TORONTO May 21 Authorities in Canada's
wildfire-ravaged energy heartland have lifted evacuation orders
on Suncor Energy Inc and Syncrude oil sites after rain
and cold weather helped dampen the flames.
Municipal authorities in the oil town of Fort McMurray
lifted the mandatory evacuation orders on Suncor's base plant
and Syncrude's Mildred Lake facility, as well as nearby camps
that house oil workers, late on Friday.
Meanwhile, Suncor said on Facebook that a limited crew will
be back at some of its sites on Monday at the earliest.
Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor, has not publicly
announced a remobilization timeline, and it is not immediately
clear when either company will restart production.
Fort McMurray itself still sits largely empty, after its
entire population of nearly 90,000 was evacuated in the northern
Alberta fire that has blackened more than 500,000 hectares (1.2
million acres) since it began earlier this month.
The fire also triggered a prolonged shutdown that has cut
Canadian oil output by a million barrels a day.
The blaze forced the evacuation of Suncor and Syncrude
facilities after it jumped a critical firebreak late Monday,
moving north of Fort McMurray into oil sand camp areas. Some
8,000 workers were evacuated.
Producers have since signaled a gradual increase in
operations.
The fire did not grow overnight, and remains at the same
size Saturday morning and has not had additional impact on oil
facilities, said Alberta wildfire information officer Laura
Stewart.
Some of the evacuees from Fort McMurray may be allowed to
return as soon as June 1, if air quality improves and other
safety conditions are met.
Suncor and Syncrude did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
