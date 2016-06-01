By Nia Williams
| LAC LA BICHE, Alberta, June 1
evacuees who fled a massive wildfire in the Canadian oil hub of
Fort McMurray are set to return home on Wednesday, though
concerns ranging from contaminated drinking water to insurance
claims linger as the city seeks to rebuild.
More than 80,000 residents were ordered to leave when the
wildfire surged into the area four weeks ago, and officials
expect the remote northern Alberta city to absorb roughly 14,000
to 15,000 residents as a re-entry plan spanning two weeks gets
underway on Wednesday.
The blaze was a devastating blow to a community already
reeling from a two-year slump in global crude prices. It
shuttered more than a million barrels per day of crude
production, though some facilities had started to resume
operations.
"We are not going to stay, we'll go back and maybe remove
some items," said Brenda Waterman, her face anxious over the
unknown extent of fire damage to her home and chemical
containments. "I've never experienced anything like this before,
it's like a dream."
John Smith, 77, and his wife, Joyce, were bracing for heavy
traffic on the main highway leading into the city, as well as
what may lie ahead.
"We didn't even have time to empty the garbage," he said.
"I'm going in first with a flashlight and wearing a mask, and
one of us will open the doors and windows and flush the house
out."
Authorities have assembled extra police and emergency
officials, and are urging travelers to remain patient and
orderly as they grapple with traffic-snarled roads and hobbled
infrastructure.
Grocery stores and pharmacies among other local businesses
were poised to re-open with reduced stocks, and power and gas
has been restored to a majority of structures in the areas
awaiting returnees.
About 10 percent of the city's homes were destroyed by the
blaze, which has blackened more than 580,000 hectares (2,239
square miles).
Even so, some 2,000 residents who had expected to return
this week were ordered to hold off because of the risks posed by
debris and contaminants including "caustic" ash.
Authorities have also issued a boil-water advisory and
advised returnees to carry with them at least two weeks' worth
of food, water and prescription medication. Deteriorating air
quality could force officials to suddenly change re-entry change
plans.
Other challenges include limited medical services and
labyrinthine insurance claims, as well as wildlife that has been
scavenging the desolate neighborhoods for food..
"It won't really hit you until you walk into it," said
Adam Tucker, a 50-year-old oil sands worker, as he prepared to
drive home.
