BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
NEW YORK May 12 CNOOC's Nexen is said to have issued a force majeure for 100 percent of its May production for Long Lake Heavy crude, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The company was said to also be passing on a cut of 68 percent of sales of Western Canadian Select and Access Western Blend crude to customers, the sources said.
Nexen was expected to issue a formal force majeure letter shortly, they added.
A Nexen spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.