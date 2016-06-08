(Adds details of Pelican Lake area evacuations) CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 Two separate wildfires have shuttered oil sands operations in northern Alberta, forcing producers to halt hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of production. A blaze in the Wabasca region discovered on Tuesday prompted Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to shut in 23,800 barrels. Meanwhile oil companies are restarting operations in the region around Fort McMurray, Alberta, following a huge wildfire last month that forced many sites to evacuate as a precaution. At its height, the shutdown at major oil sites cut daily production by more than 1 million barrels. At least 400,000 barrels per day of production is still offline although in reality that number is likely far higher as many producers are still in the process of ramping back up to normal rates. In addition, Suncor Energy's base plant and the Syncrude project still need to finish maintenance turnarounds interrupted by the fire. The following is a list of what oil producers have said about operations impacted by wildfires: Wabasca region: Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to story Cenovus Energy Pelican Lake Staff evacuated, 23,000 bpd 23,000 bpd 08-June thermal project production halted Canadian Pelican Lake Non-essential 800 bpd 47,600 bpd 08-June Natural staff evacuated, Resources Ltd some production cut Fort McMurray region: Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to story Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Resumed 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 24-May Corp project operations 2016 Suncor Energy Base plant mine Operations 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd at 06-June Inc and upgrader, restarted, at base base plant. Was MacKay River and return to normal plant. Other operating at Firebag thermal production sites reduced rate oil sands expected by unspecified before closure end-June because of maintenance Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May and Gas Ltd 2015 Syncrude, Aurora bitumen Expects to 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd. Was 6-June majority-owned mine, Mildred return to full operating at by Suncor Lake upgrader production by reduced rate mid-July before fire because of maintenance ConocoPhillips Surmount Re-started 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 07-June production, will gradually ramp up to pre-fire capacity Shell Muskeg River and Back to normal 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 03-June Jackpine rates Statoil Leismer facility Now producing 20,000 bpd 20,000 bpd 01-June 20,000 bpd Imperial Oil Kearl operation Back to normal Unspecified 196,000 bpd in Q1 03-June production 2016 Husky Energy Sunrise Restarting 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 01-June production Nexen Long Lake Work camps 50,000 bpd 50,000 bpd. Was 24-May reopening operating at reduced rate before closure because of an explosion on site in January Canadian Horizon Operations Unspecified 17-May Natural stable Resources Ltd (Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto, Nia Williams and Eric M. Johnson in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)