(Updates Husky, ConocoPhillips and Cenovus operations)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 30 Two separate wildfires shuttered oil sands operations in northern
Alberta in May and June, forcing producers to halt hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of production.
A blaze in the Wabasca region prompted Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
to shut in 23,800 barrels, while oil companies have been ramping up operations in the region around
Fort McMurray, Alberta, following a huge wildfire last month that forced many sites to evacuate as a
precaution.
At its height, the Fort McMurray wildfire cut daily production by more than 1 million barrels. Around
350,000 barrels per day of production is still offline at the joint venture Syncrude project and Suncor
Energy's Mackay River thermal plant. Most other operations are now back to normal.
The following is a list of what oil producers have said about operations impacted by wildfires:
Wabasca region:
Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to
story
Cenovus Energy Pelican Lake Returned to 23,000 bpd 23,000 bpd 13-June
thermal project normal
production
Canadian Pelican Lake Returned to 800 bpd 47,600 bpd 09-June
Natural normal
Resources Ltd operations
Fort McMurray region:
Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to
story
Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Resumed 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 24-May
Corp project operations 2016
Suncor Energy Base plant mine Operations 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd at 06-June
Inc and upgrader and restarted, at base base plant. Was
Firebag thermal return to normal plant. Other operating at
oil sands production sites reduced rate
expected by unspecified before closure
end-June. because of
maintenance
Suncor Energy Mackay River Expected to 38,000 bpd 38,000 bpd 22-June
thermal project return to normal
operations by
mid-July
Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut, 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 17-May
and Gas Ltd company has 2015
filed for
creditor
protection
Syncrude, Aurora bitumen Expects to 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd. Was 6-June
majority-owned mine, Mildred return to full operating at
by Suncor Lake upgrader production by reduced rate
mid-July before fire
because of
maintenance
ConocoPhillips Surmont Production back 30,000 bpd 60,000 bpd 27-June
to normal net to
Conoco,
30,000 bpd
net to Total
SA
Shell Muskeg River and Back to normal 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 03-June
Jackpine rates
Statoil Leismer facility Back to normal 20,000 bpd 20,000 bpd 01-June
production
Imperial Oil Kearl operation Back to normal Unspecified 196,000 bpd in Q1 03-June
production 2016
Husky Energy Sunrise Back to normal 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 01-June
production
Nexen Long Lake Work camps 50,000 bpd 50,000 bpd. Was 24-May
reopening operating at
reduced rate
before closure
because of an
explosion on site
in January
Canadian Horizon Operations Unspecified 17-May
Natural stable
Resources Ltd
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto, Nia
Williams and Eric M. Johnson in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Richard Chang)