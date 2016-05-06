(Adds latest Suncor update on operations, updates total production offline)
May 6 As exhausted evacuees stranded north of the fire-ravaged Canadian oil town of
Fort McMurray drove through the only route out on Friday, about half of Canada's daily oil sands crude
capacity was out of service and some pipelines were closed.
While oil sands facilities are not in the fire's path, eleven production companies and three
pipeline operators have curbed activities and moved workers and others.
About one million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity were offline on Friday, according to
calculations by Reuters after Syncrude announced it had shut its Aurora bitumen mine and is operating
other facilities at minimum levels.
Following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby
operations:
Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to
story
Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Shut 12,000 bpd by Q4 May-5
Corp project 2016
Suncor Energy Main mining site Shut 300,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 4-May
Inc and MacKay River operating at
and Firebag reduced rate
thermal oil before closure.
sands
Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May
and Gas Ltd 2015
Syncrude Aurora bitumen Shut 315,000 bpd 6-May
mine
Other operations
at minimal levels
ConocoPhillips Surmount Shut 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 5-May
Shell Muskeg River and Shut 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 4-May
Jackpine
Statoil Leismer facility Output cut 10,000 20,000 5-May
Imperial Oil Kearl operation Output cut Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 5-May
2016
Husky Energy Sunrise Output cut 20,000 30,000 4-May
Nexen Long Lake Shut 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 4-May
operating at
reduced rate
before closure
Canadian Horizon Output cut Unspecified 5-May
Natural
Resources Ltd
PIPELINES
Enbridge Inc Cheecham Shut 4-May
terminal and
pipelines
Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May
Ltd pipeline Shell's resumes
Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May
pipeline shutdown
Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May
rail and truck
terminal
