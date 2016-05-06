(Adds latest Suncor update on operations, updates total production offline) May 6 As exhausted evacuees stranded north of the fire-ravaged Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray drove through the only route out on Friday, about half of Canada's daily oil sands crude capacity was out of service and some pipelines were closed. While oil sands facilities are not in the fire's path, eleven production companies and three pipeline operators have curbed activities and moved workers and others. About one million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity were offline on Friday, according to calculations by Reuters after Syncrude announced it had shut its Aurora bitumen mine and is operating other facilities at minimum levels. Following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations: Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to story Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Shut 12,000 bpd by Q4 May-5 Corp project 2016 Suncor Energy Main mining site Shut 300,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 4-May Inc and MacKay River operating at and Firebag reduced rate thermal oil before closure. sands Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May and Gas Ltd 2015 Syncrude Aurora bitumen Shut 315,000 bpd 6-May mine Other operations at minimal levels ConocoPhillips Surmount Shut 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 5-May Shell Muskeg River and Shut 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 4-May Jackpine Statoil Leismer facility Output cut 10,000 20,000 5-May Imperial Oil Kearl operation Output cut Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 5-May 2016 Husky Energy Sunrise Output cut 20,000 30,000 4-May Nexen Long Lake Shut 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 4-May operating at reduced rate before closure Canadian Horizon Output cut Unspecified 5-May Natural Resources Ltd PIPELINES Enbridge Inc Cheecham Shut 4-May terminal and pipelines Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May Ltd pipeline Shell's resumes Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May pipeline shutdown Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May rail and truck terminal (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chris Reese)