(Adds Shell restart and Imperial Oil Kearl shutdown in table) May 9 Oil producers and refiners braced on Monday for a prolonged shutdown and possible supply constraints from Canada's vast oil sands region as nearly 1.07 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity remained offline with a destructive wildfire continuing into a second week. Cooler and possibly wetter weather was set to help firefighters battling the massive blaze as Canadian officials got their first glimpse of the oil sands boomtown of Fort McMurray since the blaze erupted and saw a "heartbreaking" number of destroyed homes but a largely intact downtown business area. About half of the nation's oil sands capacity remained shut, according to Reuters calculations, as energy firms kept facilities closed as a precaution, forcing at least three major oil companies to warn they will not be able to meet all contracts for Canadian crude. Syncrude Canada Ltd will cut forecast May crude production volumes by some 35 percent, three trading sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. For FACTBOX on the shut down of power generation plants, see. Following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations: Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to story Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Shut 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 5-May Corp project 2016 Suncor Energy Main mining site Shut 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 7-May Inc and MacKay River operating at and Firebag reduced rate thermal oil before closure. sands Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May and Gas Ltd 2015 Syncrude Aurora bitumen Shut 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd 6-May mine Other operations at minimal levels ConocoPhillips Surmount Shut 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 5-May Shell Muskeg River and Restarted 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 9-May Jackpine at unspecified reduced rate Statoil Leismer facility Shut 20,000 20,000 8-May Imperial Oil Kearl operation Controlled Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 9-May shutdown 2016 Husky Energy Sunrise Shut 30,000 30,000 8-May Nexen Long Lake Shut 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 4-May operating at reduced rate before closure Canadian Horizon Output cut Unspecified 5-May Natural Resources Ltd PIPELINES Enbridge Inc Cheecham Shut 4-May terminal and pipelines Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May Ltd pipeline Shell's resumes Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May pipeline shutdown Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May rail and truck terminal (Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Nia Williams in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Christian Schmollinger)