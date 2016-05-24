(Adds details on fire, updates Athabasca, Nexen, Suncor, Statoil, ConocoPhillips)
May 24 Oil companies are restarting operations and evacuation orders for work camps are
being lifted near Fort McMurray, Alberta, as wildfires burning around the Canadian oil sands hub for most
of May have stopped growing, officials said.
The shutdown at major oil sites as a result of the wildfires has cut daily production by more than 1
million barrels, officials said. About half of the nation's oil sands capacity remains shut, according to
Reuters calculations. The fires now cover about 500,000 hectares (1,930 square miles).
Camps near Nexen's Long Lake and ConocoPhillips's Surmont facilities, both of which had stopped
production due to the fires, were cleared to reopen, along with camps near Enbridge Inc's Cheecham
terminal, which the company has said was returning to full service.
The following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations:
Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to
story
Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Resumed 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 24-May
Corp project operations 2016
Suncor Energy Main mining site Beginning 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 24-May
Inc and MacKay River process of operating at
and Firebag staged restart reduced rate
thermal oil of operations before closure
sands
Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May
and Gas Ltd 2015
Syncrude Aurora bitumen Planning 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd 6-May
mine restart, no
timeline yet
Other operations
at minimal levels
ConocoPhillips Surmount Work camps 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 24-May
reopening
Shell Muskeg River and Restarted at 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 17-May
Jackpine unspecified
reduced rate; co
says operations
not under threat
currently
Statoil Leismer facility Now producing 7,000 20,000 24-May
13,000 bpd
Imperial Oil Kearl operation Controlled Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 9-May
shutdown 2016
Husky Energy Sunrise Shut 30,000 30,000 8-May
Nexen Long Lake Work camps 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 24-May
reopening operating at
reduced rate
before closure
Canadian Horizon Output cut; co Unspecified 17-May
Natural says fire a
Resources Ltd 'safe distance'
from site
PIPELINES
Enbridge Inc Cheecham Steadily 12-May
terminal and resuming service
pipelines
Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May
Ltd pipeline Shell's resumes
Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May
pipeline shutdown
Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May
rail and truck
terminal
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Nia
Williams in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby and
Chris Reese)