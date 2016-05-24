(Adds Imperial oil operations restart) May 24 Oil companies are restarting operations and evacuation orders for work camps are being lifted near Fort McMurray, Alberta, as wildfires burning around the Canadian oil sands hub for most of May have stopped growing, officials said. The shutdown at major oil sites as a result of the wildfires has cut daily production by more than 1 million barrels, officials said. About half of the nation's oil sands capacity remains shut, according to Reuters calculations. The fires now cover about 500,000 hectares (1,930 square miles). Camps near Nexen's Long Lake and ConocoPhillips's Surmont facilities, both of which had stopped production due to the fires, were cleared to reopen, along with camps near Enbridge Inc's Cheecham terminal, which the company has said was returning to full service. The following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations: Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to story Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Resumed 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 24-May Corp project operations 2016 Suncor Energy Main mining site Beginning 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 24-May Inc and MacKay River process of operating at and Firebag staged restart reduced rate thermal oil of operations before closure sands Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May and Gas Ltd 2015 Syncrude Aurora bitumen Planning 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd 6-May mine restart, no timeline yet Other operations at minimal levels ConocoPhillips Surmount Work camps 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 24-May reopening Shell Muskeg River and Restarted at 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 17-May Jackpine unspecified reduced rate; co says operations not under threat currently Statoil Leismer facility Now producing 7,000 20,000 24-May 13,000 bpd Imperial Oil Kearl operation Restarted Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 9-May limited 2016 operations Husky Energy Sunrise Shut 30,000 30,000 8-May Nexen Long Lake Work camps 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 24-May reopening operating at reduced rate before closure Canadian Horizon Output cut; co Unspecified 17-May Natural says fire a Resources Ltd 'safe distance' from site PIPELINES Enbridge Inc Cheecham Steadily 12-May terminal and resuming service pipelines Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May Ltd pipeline Shell's resumes Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May pipeline shutdown Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May rail and truck terminal (Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto, Nia Williams and Eric M. Johnson in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby and Chris Reese)