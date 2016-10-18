(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 Some five months after
the wildfires that devastated Fort McMurray were extinguished,
anger over red tape and the slow pace of insurance payouts and
permit issuance is flaring in the remote northern Canadian city.
More than 1,900 structures were destroyed by the wildfire
last May, which forced the evacuation of about 90,000 residents
and shut in more than a million barrels per day of crude output
from the area around Canada's oil capital in the province of
Alberta.
Around 80,000 people have returned, according to Red Cross
estimates, but most of those who came back to find their charred
houses gutted by the fire have yet to start rebuilding as city
officials and insurance companies struggle to deal with Canada's
costliest disaster ever.
Making the situation worse, the region's harsh winter
weather is set to raise construction costs and slow progress in
rebuilding even further, residents say.
"People are mad and companies are mad, there have been
lawsuits filed. Nobody trusts a word the city says," said Kevin
Lewis, a local demolition company owner who was forced to leave
during the fire but came back to find his house still standing.
While most of the oil sands operations have returned to
normal rates, rebuilding efforts for thousands of homes in Fort
McMurray, are progressing at a much slower pace. So far just 184
development permits have been issued and only around 30 houses
are putting framework in place, according to city officials.
Marc Fortais, recovery team chief of staff for the Regional
Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB), which governs the city and
local area, said the frustration of resident is understandable.
But he is quick to note that the magnitude of the work after
the fire was enormous and city officials had to follow certain
rules and processes to make sure the rebuilding effort proceeded
properly.
"We hoped to have a ton of houses started and on the ground
but we have had significant complexities," he said.
With the brutal northern Alberta winter on the way, many
residents will now have to wait until spring to rebuild their
homes. Daytime winter temperatures average minus 12 Celsius
(10.4 Fahrenheit), but can fall as low as minus 40C.
Concrete companies add a winter heat surcharge from Oct. 1
to April 1, which boosts the cost of pouring a house's
foundation by around 10 percent.
On a Facebook page dedicated to helping evacuees, a frequent
complaint is about owners of burned houses having to pay for
demolition, development and building permits before they can
start work.
Last month, the local city council voted to waive permit
fees and issue a rebate to owners of fire-destroyed homes, but
many residents said it was "ridiculous" they were charged in the
first place.
On average, building permits cost C$1,600 ($1,200) to
C$2,000, said RMWB spokesman Robin Smith.
"Lots of people are frustrated with how it's going. The
rebuild is going slower than expected, I am not sure if it's
insurance issues or permits or a mixture of both," said fire
captain Damian Asher, who lost his home while battling the
wildfire in another part of the city.
Asher, whose own rebuilding plans were held up at one point
while he waited for a demolition permit, said he has already
spent C$12,000 on permits. While he is making progress on
rebuilding his home, he understands the emotions people are
going through as the community rebounds.
"People that are renting or living with friends are still
sitting on the edge of not knowing whether they will be able to
start rebuilding or not," Asher said.
($1 = 1.3290 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Alan Crosby)