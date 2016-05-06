By Liz Hampton
| GREGOIRE LAKE, Alberta
GREGOIRE LAKE, Alberta May 6 An indoor security
camera gave the world a haunting five-minute glimpse of one of
the worst wildfires in Canadian history as it roared through a
living room in Fort McMurray and the homeowner watched it burn
on his mobile phone.
The video from a fixed camera in James O'Reilly's home began
with a seemingly serene shot of red walls, a brown couch and a
glowing fish tank before the view turned to heavy smoke, ash and
flames outside the window, the slow breaking of glass and smoke
filling the room.
Traffic and weather cameras and security webcams have
allowed those who fled to remotely see if their homes have been
lost to the fire that has consumed at least 1,600 buildings and
forced 88,000 to evacuate the city.
O'Reilly, 51, and his wife pulled out on Tuesday, driving
through flames and ash to put distance between themselves and
the inferno. He pulled over 20 minutes outside Fort McMurray,
his phone buzzing with an alarm from his in-home security
system. He watched as the house was consumed by flames, live on
the screen in his hand.
"My wife couldn't watch it, but at that point I thought we
were dead coming through the flames like we did," said O'Reilly.
"I was euphoric, so it didn't bother me. I knew the house was
gone already, I knew we were alive, and I was so happy we were
alive, the rest was all -- who cares, right?"
O'Reilly said he had installed the camera, a home security
system known as a Canary, only a month before more because he is
a technology geek than out of security concerns.
Entire neighborhoods have been burned to the ground in Fort
McMurray. No one has died in the fires, but two people died in a
car crash during the evacuation.
O'Reilly said he and his wife regretted leaving behind their
two clownfish, which were so tame they would eat from his wife's
hand.
Audio accompanying O'Reilly's video recorded the crackling
wildfire, breaking glass, a beeping smoke detector and an
automated voice warning that there was "smoke in the hallway"
before the recording cut out.
Canary spokesman John Carter said it was not the first time
the company's cameras, which feed live video and audio to the
smartphones of homeowners, had captured destruction.
"The more these kinds of devices get out there, the more you
see people capturing some pretty surprising things, of all
nature, in their homes," Carter said.
Leslie Booker was luckier than the O'Reillys. By looking at
an online security camera video, the child development worker
saw that her home was still standing. An air monitoring camera
in another neighborhood showed that dozens of other homes had
also made it through.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Additional reporting by Andrea
Hopkins in Toronto; Editing by Toni Reinhold)