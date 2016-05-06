By Rod Nickel and Liz Hampton
| LAC LA BICHE/CONKLIN, Alberta
LAC LA BICHE/CONKLIN, Alberta May 6 After she
and her husband fled in different directions as a wildfire
burned mercilessly through Canada's Fort McMurray, Erin Naughton
faces another difficult task: how to keep her family going until
they can return to the city they call home.
She fled north to pick up one child, while her husband drove
south as traffic and evacuation routes forced them apart on
Tuesday.
Believing she will not be able to return to her scorched
community for months, the restaurant manager is preparing to
send her son and daughter to live with family in Edmonton in
Alberta, and Victoria in British Columbia, so they can finish
the school year, hundreds of kilometers (miles) apart.
"I'm going to be splitting up the family again," said a
tearful Naughton at the campsite near Conklin, a way station for
evacuees from the massive wildfire that has burned much of Fort
McMurray to the north.
"But that's what a mom does, what's right for her kids."
The wildfire forced 88,000 people to evacuate this week and
burned at least 1,600 buildings in the oil sands city in western
Canada. Residents are not likely to return anytime soon, even to
assess damage, according to officials.
In the evacuation centers in Lac La Biche or Edmonton, south
of Fort McMurray, jugglers entertained and a Santa gave out
toys, trying to bring smiles to little faces.
While some families are sticking together, many others are
being forced to consider a fresh start elsewhere - or separate
from loved ones - after their homes were destroyed in a city
where thousands were already unemployed from the oil industry
slump.
Suncor contractor Derek Edwards said he may drive his
family, including a daughter, 9, and son, 3, across the country
to Ontario for work. Suncor has cut production due to the fires
and dropping oil prices.
He has a job lined up, but is hesitant.
"There is so much uncertainty right now," he said at the
combination hockey arena-high school in Lac La Biche that is
housing evacuees. "I need to take a few days before making
decisions that impact my family long term."
Philippines-born Kirby Abo is convinced it is time to leave.
Abo who works at a Fort McMurray bottle recycling plant is
worried about lost income and pondering a move to much-larger
Edmonton, 500 km (320 miles) away, to support his wife and three
children, who joined him from the Philippines this year.
"I think (Fort Mac) is going to be a ghost town for quite
awhile."
Leslie Booker, a mother of two who works in Fort McMurray
schools in early childhood development, does not plan to leave.
Her house, visible through an online security camera video, has
survived.
She plans to read and write with her kids, ages 11 and 7,
instead of enrolling them in a new school this late in the
academic year.
"Our life is here. We will go back and rebuild."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)