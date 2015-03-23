South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
TORONTO, March 23 Wind Mobile, Canada's No. 4 wireless provider, named a new chief executive officer and several new board members on Monday, months after the acrimonious exit of its biggest shareholder.
Alek Krstajic, who had run fellow small player Public Mobile before it was bought by much larger operator Telus Corp in 2013, replaces Pietro Cordova as CEO. Cordova had been appointed by Wind's former majority shareholder, Vimpelcom, a European operator.
Cordova helped Wind "to continue growing during the very difficult period of the protracted Vimpelcom exit from its investment," said the company's founder, Anthony Lacavera, who is stepping down as chairman but retains an ownership stake.
Vimpelcom sold its majority stake in Wind at a sharp discount last year after the Canadian government rebuffed its attempts to get a voting interest in the company commensurate with its equity interest.
Rob MacLellan of Northleaf Capital Partners will replace Lacavera as chairman. T-Mobile US executive David Carey and former T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom executive Hamid Akhavan of Telecom Ventures LLC will also join the Wind board.
Wind, which was launched in 2009 and has more than 800,000 subscribers, has struggled to compete with Canada's three national operators as it has burned through cash to buy airwaves and expand its infrastructure. It is aiming to turn a profit this year.
The country's three big players - Telus, BCE Inc's Bell and Rogers Communications Inc - each have more than 8 million mobile customers.
Earlier this month, Wind was able to buy spectrum licenses in most of its operational footprint in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia for the minimum auction bid price under a government plan to spur competition. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,