(New throughout, adds details, background, comments from
regulator)
By David Ljunggren
GATINEAU, Quebec May 5 Canada will limit the
wholesale wireless rates that major companies charge their
rivals as part of a push to boost competition in the
telecommunications sector, the country's broadcast regulator
said on Tuesday.
The move means the three firms that dominate the market --
Telus Corp, BCE Inc and Rogers Communications
Inc -- will have to charge lower rates than at
present. This is designed to allow smaller firms to expand.
Boosting telecom competition is a priority for the federal
Conservative government, which since 2008 has set aside some of
the airwaves the wireless industry relies on for new entrants
and regional players, with mixed success.
The broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), said Bell, Telus and
Rogers "can maintain rates and impose conditions that would not
prevail in a competitive market".
It added in a statement: "Other Canadian wireless companies
need to obtain these services under reasonable rates, terms and
conditions."
The ruling should give less powerful rivals such as Wind
Mobile and Quebecor Inc's Videotron unit more scope to
expand their services to more of the country.
The smaller companies have long complained the big three
charge unreasonable rates and are slow to respond to requests
for roaming and tower-sharing deals, thereby hindering
competition.
The government last year imposed an interim ruling that
meant the major firms could charge rivals no more than the
wholesale roaming rate offered to their own retail customers.
The CRTC will maintain that cap for six months, when the big
three firms must come back with new rates for wholesale wireless
roaming and a costing to explain the proposals. The CRTC can
reject the rates if it feels they are too high.
CRTC officials made clear the new tariffs would be less than
the current capped rates and stressed the big three firms would
not be losing money, since they would be allowed to cover their
costs and then add a certain percentage.
Rogers, BCE and Telus each have more than 8 million mobile
customers out of less than 30 million in total. The companies
say they spend billions on network-building and should not be
forced to share them at a discount.
The new system, which only covers GSM technology, will be in
place for a minimum of five years, starting May 5.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)