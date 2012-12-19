* U.S., Japan said Ontario program was discriminatory
GENEVA Dec 19 A Canadian scheme to pay green
energy companies more for their electricity if they use local
technology broke World Trade Organization rules, the global body
said on Wednesday in a ruling that could lead to challenges
against similar programmes.
The WTO largely backed complaints from Japan and the
European Union that the scheme set up by the Canadian province
of Ontario discriminated unfairly against foreign companies.
The case has been closely watched because it deals with
"local content requirements", where countries ensure their own
firms get a guaranteed cut of big projects, that are at the
centre of a number of other disputes.
The EU welcomed the ruling and said it would open up more
business for the bloc's businesses in Canada.
"Exports from the EU into Canada in wind power and
photovoltaic power generation equipment are significant, ranging
from 300 to 600 million euros in 2007-2009," the European
Commission said in a statement.
"These figures could be higher should the local content
requirements be removed from the legislation in question," it
added.
The Canadian government, acting on a request from Ontario,
said it would appeal the ruling.
Separately, a spokeswoman for the Ontario ministry of energy
said the program was consistent with Canada's obligations under
WTO agreements.
Brazil, India, Indonesia and Nigeria have been criticised
repeatedly in WTO committee meetings for having similar local
content clauses in big infrastructure projects.
China has also launched a challenge against the EU over
renewable energy rules in Italy and Greece, alleging they
discriminate against Chinese suppliers of solar power
components.
A WTO adjudication panel agreed Canada had broken some of
the trade body's rules, but was split on the question of whether
Ontario's scheme constituted an illegal subsidy that had
disadvantaged importers.
The panel offered a suggestion about how the Japanese and EU
cases could have been framed to overcome their objections.
The EU and Japan also have the right to appeal.
