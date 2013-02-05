BRIEF-Tower International enter into fourth amended revolving credit facility agreement
* Tower International Inc - on March 7, Tower International, Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement
TORONTO Feb 5 WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest carrier, said on Tuesday its January load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, was a record 80.9 percent, up from 79.9 percent a year before.
Traffic, as measured by revenue passenger miles, climbed 7.7 percent year over year, while capacity, which is measured in available seat miles, was up 6.4 percent from a year before.
Shares of WestJet, which will report its 2012 fourth quarter and year-end results on Wednesday, closed at C$21.83 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
* TSX ends up 9.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,506.68; fell 0.7 pct on week
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc: