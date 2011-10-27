Oct 27 Canada Bread Co Ltd's quarterly earnings more than doubled on higher prices, and the baker said it continues to move its production to a new fresh bakery in Ontario.

July-Sept net income was C$30.3 million ($29.9 million), or C$1.19 per share, compared with C$14.3 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted operating earnings were C$1.24 per share, up from 38 Canadian cents per share a year ago.

Sales rose marginally to C$417.2 million.

Canada Bread said it plans to close its three existing bakeries between the end of this year and early 2013.

Shares of the company closed at C$42.75 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.014 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)