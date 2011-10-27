Oct 27 Canada Bread Co Ltd's quarterly
earnings more than doubled on higher prices, and the baker said
it continues to move its production to a new fresh bakery in
Ontario.
July-Sept net income was C$30.3 million ($29.9 million), or
C$1.19 per share, compared with C$14.3 million, or 56 Canadian
cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted operating earnings were C$1.24 per share, up from
38 Canadian cents per share a year ago.
Sales rose marginally to C$417.2 million.
Canada Bread said it plans to close its three existing
bakeries between the end of this year and early 2013.
Shares of the company closed at C$42.75 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.014 Canadian Dollars)
