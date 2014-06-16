TORONTO, June 16 Sales of existing homes in Canada jumped in May from April driven by a sharp increase in listings and a deferred start to the spring buying season after a long winter, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales were up 5.9 percent last month from April, the largest month-over-month increase in nearly four years.

Actual sales for May, not seasonally adjusted, were up 4.8 percent from May 2013.

CREA's home price index rose 5 percent from May 2013. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)