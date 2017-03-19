NEW YORK, March 19 The stock of cold-weather apparel company Canada Goose Holdings Inc. looks over-valued, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.

The company, which recently went public, suffers from what the business and investing publication called "fashion risk."

"The nature of faddish fashions -- and Canada Goose -- is that the coats' cachet isn't likely to last," Barron's wrote. "The company might have a strong 2017, but its stock discounts many years of success -- and not much risk."

The article did not specify a price target. The stock now trades around $17 a share.

A request for comment emailed to Canada Goose on Sunday was not immediately returned. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Sandra Maler)