UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK, March 19 The stock of cold-weather apparel company Canada Goose Holdings Inc. looks over-valued, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
The company, which recently went public, suffers from what the business and investing publication called "fashion risk."
"The nature of faddish fashions -- and Canada Goose -- is that the coats' cachet isn't likely to last," Barron's wrote. "The company might have a strong 2017, but its stock discounts many years of success -- and not much risk."
The article did not specify a price target. The stock now trades around $17 a share.
A request for comment emailed to Canada Goose on Sunday was not immediately returned. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources