UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose , which went public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as expenses rose.
The company's net loss was C$23.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$9.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Selling, general and administrative costs doubled to C$54.7 million in the latest quarter.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources