March 15 Canada Housing Trust on Thursday sold C$5 billion ($5.05 billion) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.05 percent notes were priced at 99.912 to yield 2.068 percent or 39 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto Dominion Bank was the lead, with Bank of America, Bank of Montreal, and Royal Bank of Canada was joint leads.

